Nvidia’s Profit Doubles to $59.69 Billion Thanks to AI Spending

Nvidia’s profit for the quarter that ended in July more than doubled from a year earlier to $59.69 billion, the company said Wednesday. Revenue also more than doubled, to $96.22 billion. Just three years ago, Nvidia’s quarterly profit was $6.2 billion.

“AI has reached its inflection point,” Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, said in a statement.

In an indication that the AI boom still has plenty of momentum, Nvidia told investors that its projected revenue in the current quarter would increase 90% from a year ago to $108 billion. The company expects to grow about 70% next year, even though it is “supply-constrained,” Colette Kress, Nvidia’s chief financial officer, said during a call with analysts and investors.

“Although we will work to close the supply-demand gap, we expect supply to remain a bottleneck” through at least January 2028, Kress said.

Nvidia’s results and projections topped expectations. Wall Street analysts had predicted quarterly profit of $50.94 billion on revenue of $91.96 billion, according to FactSet. For the current quarter, Wall Street predicted revenue of $103.77 billion. Nvidia’s share price was up as much as 4% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Nvidia’s chips are the centerpiece of giant AI data centers, and demand for those chips has become a barometer of the AI boom. Other technology companies have been buying tens of billions of dollars’ worth of those chips, making Nvidia the most valuable public company in the world, with a market capitalization of about $5 trillion.

More than a decade ago, Huang pushed Nvidia — which at the time made chips mostly for video games — to make software and chips for building AI. Now, the Silicon Valley company controls an estimated 90% of the market for the advanced semiconductors that power AI.

Over this year and next, Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Meta are expected to spend $1.5 trillion building data centers, according to FactSet. Nvidia’s chips fill those data centers.

In the most recent quarter, Nvidia’s revenue from data centers rose 117% to $89 billion — more than 90% of its sales.

Nvidia and Amazon on Wednesday announced a deal to use 2 million more of Nvidia’s chips on Amazon’s cloud computing service. The companies will also build data centers for the U.S. government, which could allow intelligence agencies to run upcoming advanced AI models from companies like OpenAI.