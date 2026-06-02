Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang backs higher pay amid AI boom

Speaking on the sidelines of Computex in Taipei on Tuesday, Huang said employees should benefit from the rapid growth generated by AI-driven investments.

“I think people should be paid as much as possible,” Huang said while responding to questions about compensation trends across the semiconductor industry.

“I pay my employees as much as I can. That’s what I do, doesn’t make this right,” he added.

Huang’s remarks come at a time when several major technology companies across Asia are facing increasing pressure from workers seeking a greater share of profits generated from the AI infrastructure boom.