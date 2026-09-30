Nvidia adds another $150 bn to massive stock buyback

“Nvidia’s growth is being driven by a once-in-a-generation platform shift to AI and accelerated computing,” Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, said in a statement.

“Our cash generation gives us the capacity to invest in the technologies that advance this transformation and return capital to shareholders,” he added. “This authorization reflects our confidence in the long-term opportunity ahead.”

Nvidia’s announcement is the latest sign of the extraordinary flood of money into the markets being fueled by the AI boom. A host of companies are rushing to build data centers and release new models, spending billions to get ahead.

Share buybacks are viewed as a way to reward investors, including executives and employees, because they can potentially lift a company’s stock price by limiting the supply of its shares for sale. But critics say the actions have only a marginal impact, if any, on the company’s stock price and instead take money away from potential investments in hiring, construction or research and development.