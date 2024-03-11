NTPC, NGEL look to develop thermal plants, renewables, green hydrogen project in Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: State-run power giant NTPC and its arm NTPC Green Energy signed two separate initial pacts to explore the possibility of developing supercritical thermal plants and renewables as well as green hydrogen in Rajasthan.

The MoU between NTPC and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam was signed to explore opportunities for adding supercritical units to the existing Chhabra Thermal Power Plant, a company statement said.

Additionally, the Parties aim to implement measures to enhance efficiency and reduce the generation cost of the plant's existing units.

Furthermore, the MoU also includes the undertaking of 15 to 20-year annuity-based Renovation and Modernization (R&M) of old thermal units of RVUNL by NTPC or its affiliates.

The MoU between NGEL ( NTPC Green Energy) and RVUNL was signed for development of Renewable Energy Projects and Green Hydrogen Derivatives up to 25 GW and 1 million Ton capacities respectively in the State of Rajasthan.