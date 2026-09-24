NSE shares debut nearly 1 pc higher; commands market valuation of Rs 4.53 lakh crore

The exchange started trading at Rs 1,800, marginally up by 0.84 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Further in the trade, shares of the exchange climbed 3.36 per cent to Rs 1,845.

NSE commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,53,123 crore.

The Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of NSE, the country's second-largest IPO, received nearly 6 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Monday, led by strong demand from institutional buyers.

The offering was India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024. The IPO surpassed LIC's Rs 21,000 crore offering in 2022.