NSE on track to file draft papers for public issue

This comes after NSE’s board approved the proposed IPO on February 6, following receipt of Sebi’s no-objection certificate (NOC).

The public issue will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with no fresh issue component.

According to people familiar with the development, the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) is likely to be filed on June 15 or June 16. The exchange has a broad-based shareholder base comprising domestic financial institutions, insurance companies, foreign investors and individual shareholders.