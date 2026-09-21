NSE IPO receives nearly 4 times subscription so far on final day

The offering is India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024. The IPO surpassed LIC's Rs 21,000 crore offering in 2022 but remains below Hyundai Motor India's record public offer.

The NSE IPO received bids for 34.78 crore (34,78,26,096) shares against 8.86 crore (8,86,42,911) shares on offer, as per details available with the BSE till 02:35 PM.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) garnered 7.99 times subscription, while the portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 5.07 times. The quota for retail investors received 1.13 times subscription.