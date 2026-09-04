NSE gets Sebi nod for Rs 30,000-cr IPO, one of India's largest public issues

According to an update with the markets regulator, NSE obtained Sebi's final observations on September 4.

NSE had filed its draft papers with the markets regulator in June for the proposed public issue.

Receiving SEBI's observations is a key step in the IPO process, after which the company can proceed with further preparations for the public issue, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

The approval marks a major step for NSE, whose listing plans had been stalled for nearly a decade due to regulatory hurdles, including the co-location controversy.

The public issue will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 14.89 crore shares with existing shareholders collectively divesting nearly 6 per cent of the exchange's stake, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).