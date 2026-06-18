NSE Files for Rs 30,000-cr IPO; set to become India's biggest-ever public issue

The filing marks a major milestone for NSE, whose listing plans had been stalled for nearly a decade due to regulatory hurdles, including the co-location controversy.

The public issue will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 14.89 crore shares with existing shareholders collectively divesting nearly 6 per cent of the exchange's stake, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Among the top-selling shareholders, State Bank of India will offload up to 2.48 crore shares, followed by MS Strategic (Mauritius) Limited with 1.60 crore shares.

Meanwhile, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the single largest shareholder in NSE, holding a 10.72 per cent stake, will not offload any shares.