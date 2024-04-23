NS Venkatesh to spearhead Athachi Finserv

CHENNAI: NS Venkatesh, who headed the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) as its CEO from 2017 to 2023, besides holding top positions in prestigious banks and financial institutions, is now embarking on a new chapter in his illustrious career.

He now takes charge as the chairman of Athachi Finserv – a bespoke investment services organisation that offers long-term wealth creation solutions to discerning investors.

Athachi Finserv, part of Athachi Group, is a second-generation organisation, involved in nature-based farm produce, ultra luxury skin and personal care, premium wellness products, investment management, financial advisory, renewable energy etc.

Venkatesh brings a great wealth of experience spanning over four decades to Athachi. During his tenure as AMFI CEO, he oversaw the remarkable growth of the mutual fund industry, with Assets Under Management (AUM) rising from Rs 22 lakh crore to cross Rs 50 lakh crore, while the SIPs jumped manifold - from Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 18,000 crore. The fact that these feats were achieved when two major disruptions of our times happened - demonetisation and COVID – says a lot about his leadership and vision, as per a release.

He envisions Athachi Finserv expanding its footprint and becoming a prominent player not only regionally but also nationally, while contributing significantly to expansion of the investor universe.