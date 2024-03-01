nRoad plans to strengthen presence inTN

CHENNAI: nRoad, a player in AI-driven unstructured content processing, is strategically planning to expand its presence in south by increasing its workforce in TN and Andhra Pradesh among other locations.

This move aims to strengthen its service delivery capabilities and cultivate a growing client base both domestically and internationally in the coming year.

nRoad claims to have recorded a 200 per cent growth in revenue and customer base across the Middle East, APAC, and the US in the past year. As a self-funded enterprise, nRoad aims to make substantial investments in the Indian market.

nRoad will be recruiting over 50 individuals across the country, mostly AI engineers, by the end of the year. Bullish about 2024, nRoad foresees a substantial growth rate globally of 500 per cent.