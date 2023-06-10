NPPA fixes retail prices of 23 drug formulations

NEW DELHI: National drug pricing regulator NPPA said it has fixed retail prices of 23 formulations, including the medications to treat diabetes and high blood pressure.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the prices under the Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013 based on the decision of 113th Authority meeting on May 26. The price of one tablet of diabetes drug Gliclazide ER and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets is Rs 10.03.

Retail price of one tablet of Telmisartan, Chlorthalidone & Cilnidipine tablets at Rs 13.17. The retail price of one tablet of pain reliever medication Trypsin, Bromelain, Rutoside Trihydrate and Diclofenac Sodium tablets has been fixed at Rs 20.51.