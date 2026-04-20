NPCI-backed BHIM app users can now check CIBIL score in new version

With this integration, users can directly check their CIBIL Score and Credit Information Report on the BHIM app, enabling them to track their credit health without leaving the platform.

Moreover, access to credit data will be governed by a consent-based model, under which information is retrieved only after explicit user approval.

The feature is available on the BHIM app version 4.0.19 and above.

The addition of credit score visibility is aimed at extending the app’s utility from day-to-day payments to broader financial awareness.