Now, move around with ‘Droni’ in your pocket

CHENNAI: India’s largest drone start-up Garuda Aerospace has launched Droni, the company’s first product in the consumer photography and cinematography drone sector which has been dominated by the DJI drones for several years.

Currently available on Amazon for purchase in India and across the globe, Droni was also launched on the social handles of investor Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings.

Garuda claims to have cemented a market dominance in the agri drone segment with a staggering 55% share. It is the first-ever company to have dual DGCA certifications for both manufacturing and training in both small and medium categories.

Garuda Aerospace drones make up for 25% of total drones in the country making it by far the most flown drone in India, where one such drone takes off every 30 seconds across the nation.“This launch is an exciting one for us. Besides being out first B2C product in the market, it is a product that is cutting-edge, and purposefully designed for convenience and quality. The product is a game-changing one in the aerial photography and videography market and we are confident it will empower users to push creative boundaries.” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder-CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

India is home to over 7 lakhs consumer drones, and nano drones ie under the 250g category that don’t need DGCA certifications or pilot licenses. Most of the consumer drones and toy drone segment originate from China with customers traditionally preferring DJI. Garuda’s entry into the consumer drone segment with Droni, will make it interesting especially with MS Dhoni backing the IPO bound start-up which is poised to become the first-ever drone unicorn startup this year as per industry experts.

Droni is a compact small-sized foldable quadcopter nano drone weighing under 250 gms which can fit into ones pocket. The drone is integrated with 11 intelligent flight modes including intelligent follow-me features, circling. It is also integrated with target management, level 7 wind resistance and has intelligent voice somatosensory control making way for one hand control when required. Its three-axis mechanical stabilised pan tilt ensure stable shots.