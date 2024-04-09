Now, Adani JV’s EV charging stations at new MG outlets

NEW DELHI: A unit of a joint venture between Adani group and French energy giant TotalEnergies will set up EV charging stations at new MG dealerships to bolster the charging network, the company said on Monday.

“Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL), and MG Motor India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen the EV charging infrastructure in India,” it said in a statement.

In terms of MoU, ATEL will set up CC2 60 kW DC chargers at upcoming MG dealerships to bolster the charging network and enhance customer accessibility.