Begin typing your search...

Now, Adani JV’s EV charging stations at new MG outlets

In terms of MoU, ATEL will set up CC2 60 kW DC chargers at upcoming MG dealerships to bolster the charging network and enhance customer accessibility.

ByAgenciesAgencies|8 April 2024 8:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-08 20:30:24.0  )
Now, Adani JV’s EV charging stations at new MG outlets
X

Representative Image

NEW DELHI: A unit of a joint venture between Adani group and French energy giant TotalEnergies will set up EV charging stations at new MG dealerships to bolster the charging network, the company said on Monday.

“Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL), and MG Motor India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen the EV charging infrastructure in India,” it said in a statement.

In terms of MoU, ATEL will set up CC2 60 kW DC chargers at upcoming MG dealerships to bolster the charging network and enhance customer accessibility.

BusinessAdani groupFrench energy giant TotalEnergiesEV charging stationsMG dealerships
Agencies

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X