Noel, who chairs Tata Trusts, which own over two-thirds of Tata Sons, the holding company of the country's largest corporate grouping, has also reminded that his letters had flagged other issues like RBI's communication dated September 11 and proposals for reorganisation of Tata Sons to avoid listing and the funding request by the liquidity-starved Shapoorji Pallonji, which owns over 18 per cent of Tata Sons.

In the letter sent on Wednesday, Noel said his points are sixth on the agenda, and discussions on the matters he flagged have not been given priority. He has sought a revision of the agenda and a confirmation that his matters will be taken up first as per the AoA.

Noel says a discussion on how to comply with the RBI communications is necessary before deciding on related actions.

Emails sent to Tata Sons and Tata Trusts did not elicit a response.

In the letter, Noel makes it clear that the latest communication must not be treated as acceptance of the validity of the resolution said to have been passed at the 17th September board meeting, and he reiterated his opposition to the resolution reappointing Chandrasekaran.

He has also sought the minutes in the form in which they were entered, together with a statement showing how each revision he sought on 8 October 2026 was dealt with.

Noel, who has not been successful in securing the September 17 board meeting's audio-video recording, has specifically sought that the upcoming meeting be recorded and that the data be shared with directors later if sought.