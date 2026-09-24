Nobody is going to give it to us: Sridhar Vembu retorts to Rajan’s jibe at chip plans

Questioning what Rajan was recommending instead, Vembu said Zoho, for instance, had begun with 28-nanometre chip design and was working towards 12 nm. “As we gain experience, we will build the 12 nm. Then we will go rapidly towards it,” he said, arguing that India could not afford to wait for someone to hand it the latest technology. “Nobody is going to give it to us. We have to.”

He cited Maruti Suzuki’s early days, when India was criticised as a “screwdriver” manufacturing base, saying the country had since built an extensive automotive ecosystem, with more components and value addition taking place locally. Apple’s manufacturing operations in India had also faced similar criticism even as domestic supply chains began to emerge, he sought to point out.