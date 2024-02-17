Begin typing your search...

‘No underlying value for crypto currencies’

The RBI has been critical of new-age currencies like bitcoins, saying they pose systemic risk to the financial systems.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Feb 2024 12:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-17 00:00:08.0  )
MUMBAI: Crypto currencies cannot be referred to as “currencies” as they have no underlying value, a RBI official said.

“Crypto currencies cannot be called currencies as they don’t have any underlying value,” P Vasudevan, an executive director at the RBI, said during a panel discussion organised by IIM-Kozhikode here. Ultimately it is a call that the government has to take on how to tackle crypto currencies, he said.

Currently, bitcoins have no legal backing in India and investors have to pay a tax on the income earned by trading in them.

