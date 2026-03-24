No permission required to sail through Strait of Hormuz, says govt official

He was asked if New Delhi took permission or paid Iran for the movement of its stranded vessels, particularly those laden with LPG - a commodity that has become scarce in the country following the war.

The strait is covered by international navigation conventions, he said. "There is freedom for navigation through the strait.

Since the strait is narrow, only the entry and exit lanes are demarked which need to be followed by shipping lines.

"The decision to sail (through the strait) is taken between the shipping company and the one which has chartered the ship... it is the decision of the charterer and shipping company when to sail or when not to sail," he said. "Since these are special circumstances, they assess the situation with regard to safety, etc., before deciding. No permission is required."