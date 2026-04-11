No impact of WAsia crisis on India business: Salesforce

The sales, marketing and customer engagement-focused company feels that the education sector presents handsome opportunities in India, the youngest country in the world.

“As of now, they seem to be good,” she said when asked about the order flow and the overall business amid the West Asia conflict.

“Most customers, while they know that they need to be cautious about their investments, I don’t see any of them shying away from making those investments on the technology front,” Bhattacharya said.