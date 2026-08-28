No E20 to E10 switch, asserts BPCL chief

In a media call after the company’s annual shareholder meeting, BPCL chairman and managing director Sanjay Khanna, however, said he saw no operational or logistical challenge in switching from E20 petrol to E10 if the government decides to change the ethanol-blending policy.

“I never said E20 will be changed to E10,” he said, adding it was being debated in some circles whether older vehicles should have an option of lower-ethanol blend fuel. That doesn’t mean E20 will be out and E10 will be in,” he said. His comments come amid a wider policy discussion over whether owners of older vehicles should have access to E10 petrol, which contains 10% ethanol, alongside E20, which contains 20% ethanol. India has progressively increased ethanol blending in petrol as part of efforts to reduce crude oil imports, lower emissions and support domestic ethanol production. Khanna stressed that no decision has been finalised on changing the current fuel-blending regime.

“Nothing has been finalised,” he said. “But to answer your question, what if it happens or what are the