No clarity on Ford Chennai plant sale yet

CHENNAI: Suspense continues over the fate of Ford India Private Ltd’s plant near here with speculation that the US auto company was having a rethink about its India operations.

Ford India was scouting for a buyer for its Chennai plant after it shut down Indian manufacturing operations here and in Gujarat.

Ford India had earlier sold its Gujarat plant to Tata Group.

As per sources, several people had visited the Chennai plant but nothing concrete had come out.

According to reports, talks with one of the interested parties - JSW group-led by Sajjan Jindal - have broken down.