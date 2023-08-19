Nithin Kamath conferred with CK Prahalad award

CHENNAI: Nithin Kamath was selected for the 2023 CK Prahalad Next Practice Entrepreneur in recognition of his outstanding achievements in building Zerodha as an exemplary organisation.

CK Prahalad Foundation, CSR arm of TVS Capital Funds, had organised its inaugural “next practice oration” in Chennai. The aim of the Foundation is to promote and encourage Prof CK Prahalad’s visionary idea of next practices.

In his welcome address, Gopal Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Capital Funds, outlined the direct mentorship and guidance he received from Prof CK Prahalad.

The jury comprising Prof MS Krishnan (Accenture professor of computer information system at Ross Business School, University of Michigan), Narayan Ramachandran (Ex-head of Morgan Stanley, India), MR Rangaswamy (Founder, Indiaspora and Sand Hill Group), D Sundaram (

independent director, Infosys) and Lakshmi Narayan (Ex CEO and vice chairman, Cognizant) selected Nithin Kamath for the award.

It was presented by the industry veteran R Thyagarajan, founder of Shriram group of companies.

Nithin Kamath, post receiving the award, in his conversation with Naveen Unni, managing partner, TVS Capital Funds, said he is excited by the concept of funds like TVS Capital Funds where Indian capital pools are backing India entrepreneurs, which India missed out in the last 10-15 years, and it was one of his motivations to grow Zerodha as it can help this happen at a large, democratised scale which will lead to wealth creation in this country and help with inclusive growth.