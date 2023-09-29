NIT Tiruchy’s event inspires innovation, entrepreneurship

TIRUCHY: Genesis’23, the flagship event of the Institute Innovation Council of National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (IIC-NITT), held last week showcased the Institute’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among its talented student community.

Under the leadership of the Director G Aghila, dean R&C V Sankaranarayanan and the President of IIC, K Muthukumar, the event provided a platform for students to present their innovative start-up ideas to a panel of distinguished alumni.

These distinguished guests included Maragathavalli (CEO of Happifeet), Karthik Karunakaran (CEO of Mobius Knowledge Services), and Panumathan Marutham (Social Entrepreneur).

The dean envisioned taking this platform to the next level through an investor meet, aiming to transform pitched ideas into reality.