Nissan Magnite facelift 2024 launched in India; Priced at Rs 5.99 lakh

CHENNAI: The Nissan Magnite's 2024 facelift was launched in Chennai on Saturday with prices starting at Rs 5.99 Lakh (ex-showroom).

The vehicle will be available in six variants and with two engine options both of which get two-pedal and three-pedal transmission options.

The Nissan Magnite provides consumers with an option of a unique tech pack that has a dashcam, wireless charger, premium speakers (JBL powered by Harman), puddle lamps, and LED scuff plates.

On the outside, the updated Magnite gets a new front face with a bigger & bolder redesigned “Honeycomb” grille and chrome inserts as part of the upgrades.

The new model boasts a new floating uplifted skid plate at the front, a new dual-tone R16 Diamond Cut Alloy wheel, functional roof rails, and best-in-class ground clearance, giving a differentiated design appeal.

Speaking to DT Next, Autorelli Nissan Director, Neha Nahar Chopra, said, “The New Magnite is going to, once again, create waves in the B-SUV segment like its predecessor. We already have 6200+ happy customers in Chennai and expect this number to increase significantly with the new model. We take another big moment of pride, as this car is manufactured in 'Namma Chennai' and will be exported to over 65+ markets internationally reinforcing India as a major export hub.”

Advanced features have been integrated, including Remote Engine Start, Around View Monitor (AVM), and a Floating Touchscreen Infotainment System with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Magnite is a testament to Nissan’s ‘Make-in-India, Make for the World’ vision, surpassing cumulative sales of 150,000+ units till date.