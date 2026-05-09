Nifty, Sensex rise notably this week as crude prices ease, rupee strengthens

Nifty gained 0.76 per cent during the week and dipped 0.60 per cent on the last trading day to reach 24,180. At close, Sensex was down 516 points or 0.66 per cent at 77,328. It advanced 0.54 per cent during the week. "The improvement in macro conditions shifted sentiment from early-week caution to a more constructive stance, allowing markets to absorb profit booking triggered by fresh headlines towards the end of the week," an analyst said.

Investor confidence was further supported by favourable state election outcomes and Q4 earnings that came in better than cautious expectations. Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed benchmark indices, while sectors such as autos, defence, realty, and pharma witnessed strong buying interest.