Nifty, Sensex post strong weekly gains over sustained crude price correction

Nifty added 0.89 per cent during the week and edged up 0.39 per cent on the last trading day to reach 24,270. At close, Sensex was up 261 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 77,763. It added 0.86 per cent during the week.

The domestic markets shifted from defensive caution at the start of the week to growing optimism by the close. The early week was marked by profit-booking due to scepticism over the durability of the US-Iran peace arrangement, muted expectations ahead of the upcoming earnings season, and a patchy start to the monsoon.