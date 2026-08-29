Nifty, Sensex post notable weekly losses over caution on global interest rates

Nifty declined 0.31 per cent during the week and added 0.35 per cent on the last trading day to reach 24,175. At close, Sensex was up 330 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 77,264. It lost 0.36 per cent during the week.

Analysts said that volatility surrounding the introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS) for F&O stocks also weighed on investor sentiment.

The monthly derivatives expiry witnessed sharp price movements during the closing auction, raising concerns regarding increased short-term volatility and price dislocations, particularly in heavyweight stocks.

Although markets recovered sharply on Friday, supported by strong buying in IT stocks following upbeat global technology cues, the benchmark indices remained under pressure.