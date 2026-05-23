Nifty, Sensex post notable gains this week over easing crude prices, US-Iran talks

Nifty gained 0.32 per cent during the week and added 0.27 per cent on the last trading day to reach 23,719. At close, Sensex was up 231 points or 0.31 per cent at 75,415. It advanced 0.24 per cent during the week.

"Despite the rebound, investors largely remained cautious, with limited conviction at higher levels continuing to cap upside momentum," an analyst said.

The IT sector stood out as a clear outperformer, benefiting from attractive valuations following the recent correction.

Realty, cement, and private banks also held up while FMCG and consumer durables underperformed as concerns of WPI pass-through weighed on margins.