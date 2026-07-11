Nifty, Sensex post mild weekly loss over escalating West Asia tensions

Nifty lost 0.26 per cent during the week and edged up 1.02 per cent on the last trading day to reach 24,206. At close, Sensex was up 827 points, or 1.08 per cent, at 77,569. It lost 0.25 per cent during the week. Indian equities experienced a volatile week, with early optimism giving way to a sharp bout of risk aversion due to geopolitical tensions.

Investor sentiment weakened after fresh military strikes and concerns over the progress of the US–Iran peace negotiations triggered a risk-off mood across global markets. "However, the sell-off proved to be short-lived, as investor sentiment improved markedly following encouraging Q1 FY27 business updates from the banking and IT sectors, which provided a constructive backdrop for the upcoming earnings season," an analyst said.

Indian equities gradually recovered in the latter half of the week as crude oil prices declined from nearly $76 per barrel to the $71–72 range, global technology stocks rebounded, and optimism surrounding the ongoing diplomatic discussions helped improve overall market sentiment.