Nifty, Sensex extend gains by over 1 pc

Both the Nifty and the Sensex ended higher, extending their recent gaining streak. At the closing bell, Sensex was up 918.6 points, or 1.20 per cent, to finish the intra-day trading session at 77,550.25.

Nifty also followed suit and closed at 24,050.6, up 275.5 points, or 1.16 per cent.

Gains in the frontline indices were supported by select heavyweights, with stocks such as Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, and Shriram Finance emerging as the top performers on the Nifty.