Nifty, Sensex dip over 2.3 pc on weekly basis over global inflation fears

Nifty lost 2.33 per cent during the week and dipped 0.43 per cent on the last trading day to reach 23,767. At close, Sensex was down 331 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 76,059. It lost 2.68 per cent during the week.

"Inflationary fears intensified as the escalation of the West Asia conflict and the blockade at the Red Sea helped crude to cross the $100 per barrel mark. Market expectations for a September rate hike have firmed up with both US and domestic yields edging higher during the week," an analyst said.

Domestic investor sentiments were weighed down by return of US tariff-related uncertainties, creating headwinds for export-oriented sectors.

Overall investor sentiment stayed cautious due to lingering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, weakness across Asian markets and renewed concerns over US trade tariffs.

July PMI data signalled moderation in business activity and softer economic sentiment, leading to a steady decline through the week, with large-cap stocks bearing the brunt of the selling pressure and underperforming the broader market, a market participant said.

On the sectoral front, banking and real estate witnessed significant selling pressure while FMCG and auto stocks emerged as outperformers, supported by strong quarterly earnings.