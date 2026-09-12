Nifty, Sensex dip nearly 2 pc this week over oil prices, global interest rates

At close, Sensex was down 120 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 74,781. It lost 2.27 per cent during the week. Analysts said that global macro developments weighed on investor sentiments. A firmer US inflation backdrop and rising Treasury yields — with the 10‑year US yield approaching the 5 per cent mark — reinforced expectations of a higher‑for‑longer rate environment and tightening global financial conditions.

The sell-off was broad-based, with major sectors ending lower during the week. Nifty realty emerged as the biggest loser on NSE down 6.54 per cent on a weekly basis. The Nifty IT index shed around 5.78 per cent during the week. Indian equities saw sharp volatility due to the newly launched closing auction session, particularly on derivatives expiry days.