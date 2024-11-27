Nibav Homes sets up fifth facility in Chennai

CHENNAI: Nibav Home Lifts, Asia’s largest home elevator brand, has inaugurated its fifth and largest manufacturing facility located in Chennai.

With this strategic addition, the company will increase its overall production capacity from 7,500 units to 15,000 units per year from across all its manufacturing facilities. Located in Sipcot - Irungatukottai, the unit is sprawled across 1,00,000 sqft and will manufacture the company’s latest home elevator range - Nibav Series 4.

With this move, the company will also generate 450 job opportunities across functions in the region. Vimal Babu, CEO and founder Nibav Home Lifts said “With this expansion, we are poised to meet the growing demand for our products across 12 countries and beyond, while ensuring that we maintain the highest standards of quality and service.”