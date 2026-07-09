Business

NF Jayakumar in race for NCL chairman

Besides Jayakumar, 10 other people were in the race for the key post, as per the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) website
Shri N Franklin Jayakumar
Shri N Franklin Jayakumar X
Updated on

NEW DELHI: Government headhunter PESB has recommended N Franklin Jayakumar, the current director (Technical) of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd as the next chairman of Coal India arm Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL). This comes at a time when Coal India has missed its production target in the Q1, underscoring pressure on its arms to ramp up output, improve efficiency and address logistical bottlenecks.

Besides Jayakumar, 10 other people were in the race for the key post, as per the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) website. Jayakumar has over three decades of experience across coal and lignite mining. Prior to joining SECL, he served NLC India.

Public Enterprises Selection Board
Northern Coalfields Ltd
Franklin Jayakumar
X

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