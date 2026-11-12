New RBI Gold Loan Rules 2026: What Changes for Auction, Renewal and Top-Up Timelines

Planning to take a gold loan? Before you do, it's worth understanding how repayment, renewal, top-ups and auctions work under the new rules in 2026.
The Reserve Bank of India issued its Lending Against Gold and Silver Collateral Directions, 2025, and lenders have until 1 April 2026 to fall in line with the framework. In practical terms, this brings more consistency to how gold gets valued, how renewals and top-ups are handled, how pledged jewellery is released, and what happens at auction if a borrower can't settle their dues.
For most borrowers, the repayment timeline is what matters most. Once you understand the renewal conditions, how auctions proceed, and the loan-to-value (LTV) limits that apply, you're in a much better position to plan your borrowing.
The RBI's framework covers every regulated lender, banks and NBFCs alike, offering loans against eligible gold and silver collateral. Here's what's different:
How gold gets valued and the LTV limits that apply.
Renewal and top-up rules for loans already in place.
Repayment terms for bullet loans.
How pledged gold gets auctioned.
How pledged gold gets released once you've repaid.
How lenders are required to communicate loan terms and charges.
Under the new framework, you can't just let a loan roll over; you need to formally request a renewal. That request also stays within the permitted LTV, and your loan needs to be classified as standard.
If you've taken a bullet repayment loan, accrued interest has to be cleared before renewal goes through.
This is a real shift for anyone who used to just keep extending their gold loan without thinking too much about it. Pay closer attention now to your maturity date and what's due.
Consumption loans structured as bullet repayments are capped at a 12-month tenor, though renewal is still possible if you meet the conditions.
Yes, that option hasn't gone away.
A top-up is simply an additional loan sanctioned during your original loan's tenure, based on the gold you've already pledged.
You'll need to formally request it, and it still has to sit within the applicable LTV limit.
Depending on the situation, the lender may also look at your repayment capacity before approving it.
Here's what you should remember: just because gold prices have gone up doesn't mean you can automatically borrow against the full increase in value. Lenders still have to stick to the LTV rules, no matter how much your collateral's worth has climbed.
If dues go unpaid, the pledged gold can be auctioned, following whatever procedure the lender has approved.
Before that happens, though, lenders are required to give the borrower (or their legal heir) reasonable notice through whatever communication channels are available.
One thing that trips people up: there's no single, fixed notice period that applies across the board. Instead, each lender has to clearly spell out its own auction process, notice period included.
If a lender genuinely can't track down the borrower or their legal heir, even after making a real effort and issuing a public notice, the auction can go ahead once a month has passed from that public notice date.
Auctions must be transparent, and lenders are required to publicly announce them through ads in at least two newspapers.
The reserve price generally can't go below 90% of the pledged gold or silver's current value.
If two auction attempts fail, that reserve price can drop to as low as 85%.
Once the auction's done, the lender has to tell the borrower or legal heir exactly how much was realised and how the dues were adjusted against it.
And if there's a surplus left over after your dues are settled? That has to come back to you within seven working days of the lender receiving the full auction proceeds.
The RBI has also standardised how eligible gold and silver collateral gets valued.
The reference price is whichever is lower: the average closing price for that purity over the past 30 days, or the closing price from the day before.
That reference has to come from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), or a SEBI-regulated commodity exchange, not just whatever number a lender feels like using.
One important detail: only the gold or silver itself counts toward collateral value. Precious stones, gems, or anything else attached to the jewellery don't get added in.
How much you can borrow comes down to the applicable loan-to-value limit. For
consumption loans, the maximum LTV shifts depending on how much you're borrowing in total.
The RBI's changes don't take away the need to compare what borrowing will cost you.
Before you sign up for anything, check:
The gold loan interest rate offered for 2026
Gold loan fees and charges
Stamp duty and any applicable taxes
Penal charges
Repayment method and tenure
Renewal conditions
Whether you're eligible for a top-up
How auctions work with that lender
What documents you'll need
The applicable LTV
How your pledged gold gets released
Interest rates and charges vary depending on the documents you provide, your eligibility, and the specific lender, so it's worth checking the latest terms before you commit to anything.
Eligibility really comes down to the lender's own product terms. At major banks, that currently includes factors like age and the type of gold you're pledging, while documentation generally covers the usual KYC essentials.
The loan type and amount can also change what documents you need. For higher-value gold loans specifically, ITR documentation tends to come into play.
Before heading to a branch or applying online, double-check the current eligibility criteria and gold loan document list, so you're not stuck mid-application.
The 2026 framework gives borrowers a lot more clarity across the stages that matter most: valuation, LTV, renewal, auction, and getting your collateral back.
A gold loan still gives you access to funds against something you already own, but your jewellery stays as collateral until you've fully settled the loan. Understanding the interest rate, fees, repayment structure, and how auctions work before you borrow puts you in a far better position to make the right call.