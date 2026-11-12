New RBI Gold Loan Rules 2026: What Changes for Auction, Renewal and Top-Up Timelines

Renewing a Gold Loan in 2026

Under the new framework, you can't just let a loan roll over; you need to formally request a renewal. That request also stays within the permitted LTV, and your loan needs to be classified as standard.

If you've taken a bullet repayment loan, accrued interest has to be cleared before renewal goes through.

This is a real shift for anyone who used to just keep extending their gold loan without thinking too much about it. Pay closer attention now to your maturity date and what's due.

Consumption loans structured as bullet repayments are capped at a 12-month tenor, though renewal is still possible if you meet the conditions.