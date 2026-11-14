New multipolar world marked by sharp competition, transactional approach taking shape: Jaishankar

Jaishankar said the world is undergoing a major transition and it will be much more complex and less predictable because of the increasing number of "self-centred" players, citing multiple conflicts, frictions, uncertainty and volatility impacting countries across geographies.

"That will be the culture or the ethos of the era that we are moving into. I don't want you to get a sort of picture of anarchy, but definitely sharper competition, more national assertions, and in that sense inherently a more unstable (world)," he said at the HT Leadership Summit.

Jaishankar said the new order would be more multipolar and would have many more centres of autonomous decision-making.

"Countries overall would be much more national in their choices and decisions. Alliances will be less cohesive because of national interests and more transactional because they feed into each other: less cohesive, more transactional," he said.

The external affairs minister said India will have to deal with the new reality by developing greater capacities within the country and underlined the importance of the Modi government's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and "Make in India" initiatives.

"For me, these are the building blocks of our foreign policy because you cannot have an effective foreign policy in this era without much stronger national capacities."