New Jawa 42 FJ motorcycle priced at Rs 1.99 lakh

MUMBAI: Mahindra Group-owned premium motorcycle firm Classic Legends, which has three motorcycle brands under it, is running a marathon and will navigate any challenge in the rebuilding of the resurrected brands like Jawa, Group chairman Anand Mahindra has said.

Speaking at the launch of all-new Jawa 42 FJ motorcycle here, Mahindra also said that stories build brands and brands are nothing but an aggregation of stories.

The latest offering in the neo-classic segment from the Group is priced at Rs 1.99-lakh onwards and would compete with the likes of Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 and Hunter.

In October 2016, Mahindra & Mahindra, through its subsidiary Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL), signed a licensing deal to launch motorcycles under the Jawa brand name in India and other East Asian countries. The same year, the company acquired British motorcycle brand BSA as well.

Mahindra & Mahindra owns a 60 per cent stake in Classic Legends, while the balance is held by Anupam Thareja’s Phi Capital and real estate developer Boman Irani.

“Stories build brands. Brands are nothing but aggregations of stories. Why they were formed, how they were formed. How they were built. How they grow. New brands tell new stories. And often all resurrected brands also tell new stories,” Mahindra said at the launch.