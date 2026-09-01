Neuberg Diagnostics strengthens north India footprint through Mahajan Imaging JV

Kabir Mahajan said, “The priority now is execution. We will focus on strengthening the pathology, genomics and wellness capabilities, strengthening collection and sample logistics, integrating digital systems and improving turnaround times across the network. We also see significant scope for technology and AI to support quality control, workflow management and reporting.”



Kornerstone Advisors, led by Nitin Savara, was the overall transaction advisor to Mahajan Imaging & Labs and its founders.



EY acted as the exclusive Investment Banking advisor to Mahajan Imaging & Labs.



C&S Partners served as the legal advisor. Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) and Dhruva Advisors conducted Vendor Due Diligence for Mahajan Imaging & Labs.



For Neuberg Diagnostics, Khaitan & Co acted as legal advisor, while Deloitte served as the financial and tax due diligence advisor, supporting Neuberg through the transaction process.