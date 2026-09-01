Neuberg Diagnostics strengthens north India footprint through Mahajan Imaging JV

CHENNAI: Chennai head-quartered, Neuberg Diagnostics has entered into a strategic joint venture partnership with Mahajan Imaging & Labs, to strengthen and expand pathology and wellness services across north India.
As the exclusive partner for seven states of north India, Neuberg is now positioned to leverage Mahajan Imaging & Labs' strong regional presence and existing pathology capabilities to expand its network.
Through this partnership, Neuberg will collaborate with Mahajan Imaging & Labs to strengthen and integrate its presence in the existing labs in Noida, Lucknow and Jammu, reinforcing Neuberg's footprint in the region.
The collaboration comes at a time when India's organised diagnostics sector is expanding beyond conventional testing, with growing demand for preventive, specialised and precision diagnostics.
As per ICRA, organised diagnostic players could see 12–14% revenue growth in FY2027, supported by wellness testing, specialised services and deeper penetration into non-metro markets.
Kabir Mahajan will serve as CEO for the joint venture operations, leading the organisation's operations and growth agenda.
GSK Velu, founder, CMD, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, "This partnership represents a significant milestone in Neuberg's growth strategy, giving us an opportunity to build a much more comprehensive diagnostics presence in the northern region."
Harsh Mahajan, founder-chairman, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said, “The decision to associate with Neuberg is rooted in where diagnostics is headed. This association allows us to broaden that clinical proposition without having to build every capability independently.”
Kabir Mahajan said, “The priority now is execution. We will focus on strengthening the pathology, genomics and wellness capabilities, strengthening collection and sample logistics, integrating digital systems and improving turnaround times across the network. We also see significant scope for technology and AI to support quality control, workflow management and reporting.”
Kornerstone Advisors, led by Nitin Savara, was the overall transaction advisor to Mahajan Imaging & Labs and its founders.
EY acted as the exclusive Investment Banking advisor to Mahajan Imaging & Labs.
C&S Partners served as the legal advisor. Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) and Dhruva Advisors conducted Vendor Due Diligence for Mahajan Imaging & Labs.
For Neuberg Diagnostics, Khaitan & Co acted as legal advisor, while Deloitte served as the financial and tax due diligence advisor, supporting Neuberg through the transaction process.