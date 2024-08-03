Neuberg Diagnostics sets up integrated diagnostic centre in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Neuberg Diagnostics, on Friday, announced the opening of its regional reference laboratory and integrated diagnostic centre in Puducherry.

The facility was inaugurated by N Rangaswamy, CM, Puducherry, alongside K Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Public Works of Puducherry, GSK Velu, CMD, Neuberg Diagnostics, A Ganesan, VC, Neuberg Diagnostics, and Dharma Ganesh, VP-Neuberg Diagnostics.

This advanced facility is poised to become a cornerstone for comprehensive diagnostic testing and integrated healthcare solutions, catering to the evolving healthcare needs of the community.

Rangaswamy emphasised the significance of the new facility: "This facility will greatly benefit our citizens by providing advanced diagnostic capabilities and improving healthcare access. We appreciate Neuberg Diagnostics for their investment in our region and their commitment to supporting the health and well-being of our citizens."

Velu said “as part of our expansion, we have 11 integrated centres in TN, West Bengal, Raipur, and Chhattisgarh, and this will be our 12th integrated diagnostic centre. Neuberg also plans to expand its integrated diagnostics centre presence across TN in the next two years."