Netflix may cut about 5 pc of workforce next week: Report

Global tech layoffs are accelerating in 2026, with more than 80,000 jobs already cut in the first quarter and total losses likely to exceed 3 lakh this year, led by companies like Oracle, Amazon, and Meta, according to a report in May.

Oracle has begun a fresh round of layoffs as the software giant looks to reduce payroll costs while simultaneously committing tens of billions of dollars to expand data-centre capacity and meet surging demand for artificial intelligence computing, according to reports. The latest layoffs come after a significant reduction in Oracle’s workforce earlier this year.

Company filings show that Oracle’s employee count declined by around 21,000, or 13 per cent, during the fiscal year ended May 31, 2026. The company had approximately 141,000 employees before the latest round of cuts. The move highlights the pressure facing large technology companies as they seek to fund the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure while maintaining control over operating costs.