Net direct tax collection grows 13 pc to Rs 13.38 lakh crore till Oct 14

Net corporate tax mop-up grew 20.58 per cent to over Rs 5.99 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax (paid by individuals, firms and HUFs) rose 5.83 per cent to about Rs 6.92 lakh crore so far this fiscal year.

Collection from securities transaction tax (STT) swelled 52 per cent to Rs 46,840 crore till October 14 of FY27.