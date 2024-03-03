NerdWallet says it did not file for bankruptcy, cites fraudulent filing

NEW YORK: NerdWallet Inc (NRDS.O), opens new tab said on Saturday that it did not file for bankruptcy, saying a fraudulent filing appeared on an electronic public access service for U.S. federal court documents.

"NerdWallet did not file for bankruptcy. This is a fraudulent filing and we are actively investigating the situation," the company said in a statement.

The filing that appeared earlier on Saturday was signed by Robert Johnson and listed an address in Buffalo, New York.

The corporate address provided appeared to belong to a residence.