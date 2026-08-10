Need UPI moment for AI talent ecosystem, says Harsh V Shringla

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Rajya Sabha MP, former foreign secretary, ambassador to the US and chief coordinator for India’s G20 presidency, chief guest, made this observation while unveiling Revature’s flagship report – Engineering India’s Next Engineer, co-authored by Ashwin Bharath, co-founder and chairman, Revature and Tan Moorthy, chief executive officer, Revature.

Shringla called for a nationally coordinated transformation of engineering education – drawing a parallel to India’s landmark payments revolution and said, “We need a UPI moment for AI talent – deliberate, fast and nationally coordinated, exactly as UPI was when the world doubted it could be built at all.”