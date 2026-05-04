NCLAT dismisses Vedanta's appeal against selection of Adani group's bid for Jaiprakash Associates

A two-member bench comprising Chairperson Ashok Bhushan and Member Technical Barun Mitra said: "No grounds have been made out by the appellant (Vedanta) to interfere with the decision of the adjudicating Authority (NCLT)."

"There is no merit in the appeal. Both appeals are dismissed. There shall be no orders to pass," said NCLAT.

The decision of the Committee of Creditors was based on "overall consideration of the respective resolution plan and was taken in its commercial wisdom," said the appellate tribunal.

NCLAT also said there has been "no material irregularity committed by Resolution Professional while conducting the plan resolution process."