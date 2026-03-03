NB Group to invest Rs 350 crore on new luxury housing project in Ahmedabad

The company has launched a residential project, 'NB Palm', comprising 136 apartments. The size of the land parcel is 6,300 square yards.

Nishith Shah, CMD of NB Group, said the total investment to develop this project is estimated at Rs 350 crore.

The company will meet the cost largely from internal accruals.

The company has launched this project at Rs 6,500 per sq ft. The price of an apartment starts from Rs 2.5 crore.