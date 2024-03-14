Nazara pledges $100 mn to propel global expansion

NEW DELHI: Online gaming major Nazara Technologies on Wednesday said that it has pledged $100 million to propel global expansion through strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) within the next 24 months.

The company said it is looking for emerging possibilities in the gaming, esports, and adtech industries, with a particular focus on established gaming IPs/studios and also those advancing in cutting-edge technologies like web3, Virtual Reality (VR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“Nazara has seen significant success in its ‘acquire and scale’ strategy over the last few years as can be seen by the post-acquisition growth in Kiddopia, Nodwin Gaming and Sportskeeda among others,” Nitish Mittersain, -. MD & CEO of Nazara Technologies said in a statement.