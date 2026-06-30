National security dependent on technology sovereignty: DRDO scientist

Strengthening these strategic capabilities would be critical to building a resilient and globally competitive defence ecosystem for the country,” said Dr B K Das, distinguished scientist & director general – (ECS), DRDO at the CII TN Defence X Conclave 2026 held in Chennai under the theme "Powering Tamil Nadu's Defence Manufacturing Future."

Highlighting the rapidly evolving nature of warfare, Das said, “Future defence systems would increasingly be shaped by artificial intelligence, advanced electronics, cyber capabilities and digital technologies.” He cautioned that even a single disruption in the supply chain could affect an entire defence system, underlining the need for resilient indigenous capabilities.

Calling upon industry, MSMEs, startups and academia to work together, he urged them to build technologies, strengthen innovation and create globally competitive defence capabilities that will shape India's future security landscape.