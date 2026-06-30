National security dependent on technology sovereignty: DRDO scientist

CHENNAI: "Technology security is national security, and India's future defence preparedness will be defined by sovereignty in design, technology, supply chain, knowledge and digital as manufacturing alone cannot make India a global power.
Strengthening these strategic capabilities would be critical to building a resilient and globally competitive defence ecosystem for the country,” said Dr B K Das, distinguished scientist & director general – (ECS), DRDO at the CII TN Defence X Conclave 2026 held in Chennai under the theme "Powering Tamil Nadu's Defence Manufacturing Future."
Highlighting the rapidly evolving nature of warfare, Das said, “Future defence systems would increasingly be shaped by artificial intelligence, advanced electronics, cyber capabilities and digital technologies.” He cautioned that even a single disruption in the supply chain could affect an entire defence system, underlining the need for resilient indigenous capabilities.
Calling upon industry, MSMEs, startups and academia to work together, he urged them to build technologies, strengthen innovation and create globally competitive defence capabilities that will shape India's future security landscape.
Delivering the theme address, Rajesh Mittal, chairman – CII TN Defence Manufacturing Taskforce & president & MD, ISUZU Motors India, said India's defence production has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore, while defence exports have reached nearly Rs 38,000 crore.
He said Tamil Nadu is uniquely positioned to emerge as a major player in aerospace, defence and marine manufacturing by leveraging its engineering strengths, industrial base, Defence Industrial Corridor and supportive policy ecosystem. He urged industry stakeholders to leverage the opportunities available across defence manufacturing, technology transfer, testing, maintenance and repair, and work together towards making Tamil Nadu a leading defence manufacturing hub by 2029.
During a special plenary session, Dr D Karthikeyan, chairman & MD, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), reiterated the State's commitment to strengthening Tamil Nadu's defence, aerospace and space manufacturing ecosystem through continued investments, infrastructure development and strategic partnerships.
He said, “TIDCO is working closely with national agencies including ISRO, IN-SPACe and the Department of Defence Production, and a Memorandum of Understanding has recently been signed with IN-SPACe for establishing a testing facility near Thoothukudi.”