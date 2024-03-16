Nasscom, NSW pact to allow faster access to each other’s markets

NEW DELHI: On Friday, IT industry body Nasscom said it signed an agreement with Australian industry body Business NSW to facilitate market access for technology companies in the two markets.

Indian technology companies and firms in New South Wales will receive accelerated access to each other’s markets as part of the new agreement that aims to synergise economic cooperation between India and Australia, Nasscom said.

An agreement between the Department of Enterprise, Investment, and Trade, Nasscom, and NSW was signed in Sydney on Thursday, leveraging the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement and positioning NSW at the centre of the burgeoning Australia-India technology corridor.