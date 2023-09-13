Nasscom appoints SAP executive Sindhu Gangadharan as vice chairperson

NEW DELHI: IT industry’s apex body Nasscom on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP and MD, SAP Labs India and Head, SAP User Enablement, as vice chairperson.

In her new role, she will leverage her extensive experience in technology and corporate leadership gained over decades in both India and Germany to help shape India’s TechAde.

As the first woman to lead SAP Labs India, SAP’s largest R&D centre globally, Gangadharan was responsible for overseeing the product development and innovation at all five centres - Bengaluru, Gurugram, Pune, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Earlier this year, she was appointed as chairperson of the Nasscom GCC Council 2023-25. She also serves on the Board of organisations, including Siemens India and Titan Company Limited.